Winds pick up Sunday; Bitter Cold arrives Monday AM

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild weekend weather continues into Sunday before a cold front sends temperatures down into the teens first thing Monday morning.

Clouds were seen streaming through southern Wisconsin late Saturday. Clouds will remain overhead tonight - keeping lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s. A cold front drops into Wisconsin tomorrow morning and picks up winds throughout the day. Wind gusts could top 35-40 mph at times. Although highs may reach into the mid and upper 40s, temperatures will be dropping following the frontal passage. A few flurries also cannot be ruled out -- although this looks more likely farther North of Madison.

The mercury tumbles down into the teens Monday morning. Even though winds will be lighter, the breeze will keep wind chill values in the lower teens and single-digits. Highs climb to the freezing mark Monday afternoon.

Luckily, the cool down is short lived. Southerly winds return Tuesday - bringing highs back into the 40s. Those winds ramp up Wednesday ahead of our next weather-maker. Another cold front will pick up winds on Wednesday and drop temperatures into Thanksgiving Day. The front may trigger scattered showers -- mainly SE of Madison. The biggest travel headache will be the blustery conditions late Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs on Thanksgiving will only top out in the lower 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine sticks around for Friday, but it remains chilly. Cloud cover increases on Saturday with another passing upper-level wave. As of now, rain/snow chances have been kept out of the forecast, but we’ll be watching for changes in the coming days!

