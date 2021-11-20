Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS backs COVID-19 booster for those 18 and older

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced their support of COVID-19 boosters for anyone 18 and older.

The announcement Friday night came after the CDC recommended a third shot for all adults early Friday.

“Getting everyone vaccinated continues to be our top priority for preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for DHS, in the agency’s new release.

The recommendation applies to anyone six months after they received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses are strongly recommended for everyone 50 and older, and for those at the greatest risk for severe disease, according to the agency’s news release.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit this website, or call 211 or 877-947-2211.

