Crash closes Northbound lanes on US 51
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Northbound lanes of traffic are closed on US 51 Northbound at Eclipse Boulevard due to a crash, Rock County officials confirmed.
Officials said that the call for the crash came in around 5:30 p.m.
Beloit Police Department is responding to the crash.
Rock County wasn’t able to confirm any injuries, or the number of vehicles involved.
