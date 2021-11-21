Advertisement

Crash closes Northbound lanes on US 51

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Northbound lanes of traffic are closed on US 51 Northbound at Eclipse Boulevard due to a crash, Rock County officials confirmed.

Officials said that the call for the crash came in around 5:30 p.m.

Beloit Police Department is responding to the crash.

Rock County wasn’t able to confirm any injuries, or the number of vehicles involved.

