Crash closes Northbound lanes on US 51

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Northbound lanes of traffic are closed on US 51 Northbound at Eclipse Boulevard due to a crash, Rock County officials confirmed.

Officials said that the call for the crash came in around 5:30 p.m.

Beloit Police Department is responding to the crash.

Rock County wasn’t able to confirm any injuries, or the number of vehicles involved.

