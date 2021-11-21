“Ever Gleaming” aluminum Christmas tree exhibit returns to Historical Museum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Historical Museums ever-popular “Ever Gleaming” exhibit is back for the holiday season after a break from in-person visit due to the pandemic.

The vintage aluminum Christmas tree exhibit is a holiday tradition for many; the museum says people come from far and wide to see the sparkling trees that were popularized in the 1960s thanks to innovation from a Wisconsin aluminum specialty company in Manitowoc.

“Starting in 1960 and throughout, they made millions of aluminum Christmas trees in dozens of varieties, sizes, colors, branch style,” explained Kappler, lead curator for the museum.

Kappler says Evergleams were a product of Space Age pop culture. Like many consumer goods of the time, even Christmas trees took on a futuristic look.

In addition to 18 trees, the exhibit also features a replica of a 1960′s living, decked out for the holidays. Kappler encourages visitors to stop and snap a picture.

The exhibit is open Thursday through Saturday during the holiday season.

