Gusty Winds Tonight; Bitter Cold Monday Morning

Gusts could top 35-40 mph this evening; Lows drop into the teens with single-digit wind chills.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cold front has arrived! Gusty winds will carry in much cooler air tonight. Gusts could top 35-40 mph at times. Although wind speeds will come down during the overnight hours, they’ll still remain breezy first thing Monday. With lows dropping into the teens, that slight breeze will make it feel like the single-digits!

Sunshine is back for Monday afternoon as high-pressure moves into the Midwest. Highs will only reach into the lower 30s tomorrow. Winds turn southerly on Tuesday - bumping highs back into the lower 40s.

Another weather-maker moves into the Midwest by Wednesday. Expect increasing clouds with another round of gusty winds. Highs may again top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few showers are possible along and ahead of a cold front Wednesday into Thursday. Most of these showers may only affect SE Wisconsin. The biggest travel headache locally will be the winds. If you’re heading to Chicago, travelers may have to contend with some rain.

Colder air returns for the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. Highs will only reach into the lower 30s. Clouds will return for the weekend along with slightly higher temperatures.

