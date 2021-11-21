Advertisement

Janesville Police arrest armed robbery suspect

(AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police were dispatched Saturday to a report that a man had attempted to rob the Virks liquor store in Janesville after displaying a metal pipe to the clerk and demanding money.  The clerk provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

After searching the area, officers found the suspect at an Exxon gas station. Soon after, the suspect fled and a pursuit led officers south on Highway 51 where Beloit Police officers were able to bring the suspect’s vehicle to a stop just north of Henry Ave.

Janesville Police, with help from Beloit Police and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office ordered the occupants out of the vehicle.  The suspect yelled that he had a gun.  He then exited the vehicle quickly holding a metal pipe as though it were a shotgun making a “racking” motion with his hands and pointing at officers at the scene. 

The officers were able to recognize that the item was not a firearm and did not fire.  A taser was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.  The driver was also arrested.

The investigation identified the passenger as 47-year-old Benito M Del Bosque who was also a suspect in an armed robbery from November 13th at the Citgo gas station at 1002 S Jackson St.  The driver was identified as 25-year-old Emily A Revel.

