NBC15′s Thanksgiving Guide: Where to find full, and sometimes free, meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and planning a whole meal from start to finish can be a hassle. NBC15 is providing a list of the spots across South Central Wisconsin where you can get full (and sometimes free) Thanksgiving dinners.

Free meals

Delta Beer Lab— The folks at Delta Beer Lab are offering a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 3-5 p.m. at 167 East Badger Road. Donations are accepted and will be given to Ketchum’s Got Your Six, a local organization working to end Veteran suicide from PTSD.

Goodman Center— The registration for Thanksgiving baskets is over now but if you missed the opportunity to register, Goodman Center will be distributing leftover full and partial baskets and turkeys. Leftovers are first-come first-serve at 9 a.m. on November 23 and will be distributed from the Ironworks building at149 Waubesa Street.

Good Shepherd Lutheran— Good Shepherd will host Thanksgiving To-Go from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, 2021. People will be able to pick up their meals through a drive through in the parking lot while supplies last. Cars will be directed to enter on the Raymond Road entrance to minimize traffic delays.

Middleton Outreach Ministry— MOM is offering pick-your-own meals for clients. Meals for MOM clients may be picked up from the Distribution center at 3502 Parmenter Street. For more information about becoming a client or donating, visit the MOM website.

River Food Pantry— River Food Pantry is providing meals to Clients of The River between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Registration in advance at www.riverfoodpantry.org/river-delivers is required for deliveries.

Dine-in and Take-out

Buck & Honey’s— All three locations of Buck & Honey in Sun Prairie, Waunakee, and Monona will be offering a family-style meal for reheating. Orders are available to be picked up as late as November 24.

Dorf Haus Supper Club— Owners of the supper club in Roxbury will be serving a Thanksgiving buffet from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. for $23 for adults, $10 for ages 5-12 and $4 for four and under. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will go towards supporting The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Essen Haus— Essen Haus’ traditional family-style Thanksgiving dinner returns this year. The sides are bottomless and you can even take home the turkey!

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.— The Great Dane encourages you to ditch the hassle of cooking and join them at their Fitchburg location on November 25 for a sit down dinner buffet.

Heritage Tavern— Their dinner serves 5 people and comes with instructions for reheating for orders to be picked up on Nov. 24, and some options for add-ons.

Hubbard Avenue Diner— Hubbard and Monty’s Blue Plate Diner have teamed up to make your Thanksgiving events easier this year. Place your order by Sunday, and a fully arranged dinner will be available for pick up at either location. There’s even a veggie option! Don’t forget to save room for Hubbard’s famous pie for dessert.

Hy-Vee— Hy-Vee will prepare a range of Thanksgiving dinner favorites through their grocery stores for pick-up on Thanksgiving.

Ian’s Pizza— Pizza for Thanksgiving may seem like an odd option, but their signature Thanksgiving slice will be available all week.

L’Etoile— L’Etoile is offering a meal for 5 for pick up from their restaurant. The order form is on their website. There are add on desserts and bottles of wine to enjoy with your dinner.

Liliana’s— The primarily New Orleans cuisine restaurant will be serving up Thanksgiving dinner to take home this year. You can order the full spread on their website.

Metcalfe’s— Metcalfe’s grocery stores will be preparing main dishes and sides for Thanksgiving dinner. Pickup will be available at their Hilldale, Wauwatosa and West Towne locations.

Rare Steakhouse— Rare Steakhouse is offering a dine in option and a take and bake option for turkey day. Reservations and order forms are available on their website.

Short Stack Eatery— Short Stack is here to make sure that you’re covered for the most important parts of Thanksgiving dinner: drinks and dessert! Their website is accepting pre orders for their Bloody Mary kits as well as an assortment of pie.

The Statehouse— The Statehouse is offering their popular Thanksgiving meal for pick up before the big day. Their dinner feeds 4-5 adults and includes an array of options to choose from.

Wisconsin Union— A home-cooked style Thanksgiving dinner (or a la carte) is just a few clicks away. Use the link to place an order and in-person pick-up will be available November 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tripp Commons and the Memorial Union. Students paying with Wiscard may order a dinner for just $12.

