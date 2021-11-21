Oregon woman shares pancreatic cancer survival story

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is pancreatic cancer month, and to bring awareness to the nearly universally fatal disease, a woman from Oregon is sharing her survival story.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3 percent of all cancers in U.S. and 7 percent of all cancer deaths. UW Health says 74 percent of patients died within the first year of diagnosis, and a five-year survival rate of only 10 percent. Pancreatic cancer is also especially aggressive, and with no screening to catch it early, many patients are diagnosed in far along stages.

But despite the odds, Kelly Pankratz has beat the disease. She was diagnosed in March 2018 at the age of 42 after a screening for kidney stones, or what she now calls her “lucky stones.”

“You go numb,” she recalls after receiving the diagnosis. “Everything that you’ve ever heard about it... being one of the worst types of cancers to have. It was instantly like the world stopped suddenly. It was surreal.”

Pankratz had never envisioned having to deal with something like this. But she figured she had two choices: live every day to the fullest or go in a “deep dark hole.” She chose to remain as positive as she could.

“I really tried to focus on my blessings and trying to feel all the love my friends and family,” she said. “It’s about the little things.”

Pankratz underwent chemotherapy and had half her pancreas removed. She said at the beginning of her diagnosis and treatment it was difficult to find a community that understood what she was going through; many patients who were battling the same disease were significantly older than her. But since then, she has found her support system -- in friends, family, and others with the same diagnosis.

Now, more than three years cancer free, she is a support to others.

“It’s changed my life,” she said. “There are so many things I have done since then that I would not have done.”

Pankratz shares her story in hopes of bringing awareness to the disease. There are few survivors of pancreatic cancer, and she hopes by sharing her experience, my research will be done to develop better treatment.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.