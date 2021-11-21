Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stolen vehicle with 4 juvenile occupants was traveling at a high speed when it ran a red light on US 51 SB at Buckeye Rd Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., the stolen vehicle crashed into an uninvolved citizen and took down a traffic sign. All 4 juvenile suspects fled from the crash scene, according to MPD.

Car affected by crash (MPD)

Monona Police Officers were nearby for an unrelated investigation and apprehend one juvenile female suspect.

Monona officers and Madison citizens were able to keep the other suspects in sight, allowing Madison police to apprehend 2 additional juvenile male suspects.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The 3 arrested juveniles were assessed on scene by Madison Fire Dept. Paramedics and had no outward injuries.

The 3 arrested juveniles were taken to area hospitals as a precaution prior to being taken to Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

