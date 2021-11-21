Advertisement

Sunshine Returns, But So Does the Wind

Gust will be around 35 mph this afternoon
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild temperatures will continue for another day across southern Wisconsin. Much cooler air will fill in across the region tonight and tomorrow after a cold front sweeps through today. The wind behind the cold front will shift to northwesterly and it will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s but will occur around midday. Temperatures will then begin to fall through the rest of the day. By tomorrow, highs will only reach the lower 30s. Another warm front is expected to develop to the west of here it will move through the region later in the day Tuesday. This will bring milder air back to the state by the middle of the week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front will bring chilly condition to the area for Thanksgiving Day.

Mild temperatures and strong wind today will be followed much much colder weather tomorrow.
Mild temperatures and strong wind today will be followed much much colder weather tomorrow.(wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. High: 47. Wind: Becoming Northwest 15-20 gusting to 35.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 18. Wind: Northwest 15-20 gusting to 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 32.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 44.

