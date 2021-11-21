Advertisement

Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota beat Green Bay by making sure Aaron Rodgers didn’t get to touch the ball last.

Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers.

Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. He finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards.

Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three scores.

He led the Vikings on the game-winning drive with three straight completions for 51 yards.

The Vikings improved to 5-5. The Packers fell to 8-3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) points after making a basket during the first half...
Bucks build big lead, hang on to beat Thunder 96-89
Waunakee Warriors win
Waunakee beats Homestead in D2 State Championship, Sun Prairie comes up short
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL...
Packers’ Rodgers returns to practice on limited basis
Rodgers, Bakhtiari among non-participants in Pack’s practice