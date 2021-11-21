Wisconsin Beef Council: Slow-cooker comfort recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Treat yourself to an easy dinner tonight with these slow cooker recipes. A few ingredients and some patience are all you need for a delicious, comforting meal. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few ideas.

A few ingredients and some patience are all you need for a delicious, comforting meal. (Wisconsin Beef Council)

Combine juicy mango and classic barbecue sauce for an unexpected tangy addition to melt-in-your-mouth slow cooked Boneless Beef Short Ribs.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds beef Short Ribs Boneless, cut 2 x 2 x 4-inch pieces

1-1/2 cups diced fresh or jarred mango, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 cup hickory-flavored barbecue sauce

DIRECTIONS

Place beef Short Ribs, mango, onion and ginger in 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add barbecue sauce. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or LOW 7-1/2 to 8-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Remove short ribs, season with salt and pepper, as desired. Skim fat from cooking liquid; serve over short ribs.



A slow cooker dish that’s big on flavor! Beef Stew Meat is cooked to fork-tender perfection along with canned tomatoes and olives. Rice and feta cheese round out the meal.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1/2 to 3/4-inch pieces

2 cans (14-1/2 to 15 ounces each) chili-seasoned diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup assorted olives, pitted, cut in half

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups cooked basmati rice

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

DIRECTIONS

Place beef Stew Meat, tomatoes and olives in 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve over rice, as desired. Sprinkle with cheese.



