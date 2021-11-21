Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council: Slow-cooker comfort recipes

A few ingredients and some patience are all you need for a delicious, comforting meal.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 21, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Treat yourself to an easy dinner tonight with these slow cooker recipes. A few ingredients and some patience are all you need for a delicious, comforting meal. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few ideas.

A few ingredients and some patience are all you need for a delicious, comforting meal.(Wisconsin Beef Council)

Slow Cooker Beef Short Ribs with Ginger-Mango BBQ Sauce

Combine juicy mango and classic barbecue sauce for an unexpected tangy addition to melt-in-your-mouth slow cooked Boneless Beef Short Ribs.

INGREDIENTS
  • 2 pounds beef Short Ribs Boneless, cut 2 x 2 x 4-inch pieces
  • 1-1/2 cups diced fresh or jarred mango, drained
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 cup hickory-flavored barbecue sauce
DIRECTIONS
  1. Place beef Short Ribs, mango, onion and ginger in 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add barbecue sauce. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or LOW 7-1/2 to 8-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)
  2. Remove short ribs, season with salt and pepper, as desired. Skim fat from cooking liquid; serve over short ribs.
A few ingredients and some patience are all you need for a delicious, comforting meal.(Wisconsin Beef Council)

Mediterranean Beef with Mixed Olives and Feta

A slow cooker dish that’s big on flavor! Beef Stew Meat is cooked to fork-tender perfection along with canned tomatoes and olives. Rice and feta cheese round out the meal.

INGREDIENTS
DIRECTIONS
  1. Place beef Stew Meat, tomatoes and olives in 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
  2. Serve over rice, as desired. Sprinkle with cheese.

