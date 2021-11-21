Advertisement

Youth organizers lead rally for Transgender Day of Remembrance

(Source: AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local youth organizers lead a rally Saturday at the Wisconsin state capitol building for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Activists and allies gathered to remember trans community members who lost their lives over the past year, and to demand change.

“Transgender and gender expansive people are disproportionately likely to live in poverty, to face violence and to be killed,” said organizer Amira Pierotti. “We are here today to raise awareness, honor those we’ve lost in 2021 and demand action.”

Pierotti says trans youth across the country and in Wisconsin are in the midst of legislative attacks. They pointed to bills banning transgender athletes from competing in high school and collegiate sports, as well as legislation preventing access to gender affirming health care. Dozens of young people were in attendance to stand up against such actions.

“To have a space where youth are welcomed and uplifted and centered and are organizers, we need more of that,” said Pierotti.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance, saying “we mourn those we lost in the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans.”

At least 46 transgender and non-conforming people were killed in 2021, according to a report released by the Human Rights Campaign.

