Cold Today, But Milder Through the Middle of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler air has filled in across the region behind a cold front which moved through yesterday. Highs today will be about 10 degrees below average, only reaching the lower 30s is most spots. Wind will be northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph and that will generate wind chills in the single digits this morning and in the teens and lowers 20s this afternoon. A warm front is developing to the west today. That front will move across the state tomorrow and milder temperatures back through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday will reach the lower to middle 40s and by Wednesday, the lower 50s. Another cold front will bring chilly and breezy conditions to the area for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Chilly temperatures are expected today, but they will turn milder through the middle of the week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 32. Wind: Northwest 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 16. Wind: Becoming South 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 43.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. High: 52.

