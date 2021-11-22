Demand for live Christmas trees up, but local grower says supply should be supportive

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is now just days away and for many families the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree begins. Despite potential for a nationwide Christmas tree shortage -- because of supply chain issues and climate change -- a local tree farm says Santa does not have to be your last hope for a live tree this year.

Greg Hann, owner of Hann’s Christmas Farm in Oregon, says business has been busy since opening November 1st. Consumers are getting ahead start this holiday season.

“What we are seeing more is earlier tree buying,” says Hann. “People are getting their tree earlier.”

But he says the increase in demand is not unique to 2021. Demand started to rise during the pandemic, but even before then, Hann says younger generations have been brining their kids to the farm more often.

“I don think there’s a reason to panic,” says Elizabeth Stratton, the manager at the farm’s holiday store. “You can go about your normal traditions, come out when your usually do.”

Stratton has worked at the farm fro seven years. She’s noticed early buying but says there’s no need for it like in years past when sever weather actually killed off tree crop.

“There’s an abundance of trees,” she said.

Hann says the recent drought mostly affected small trees, or the ones that were planted the most recently. But the trees consumers are looking to put presents under have been growing for more than 10 years, and are actually quite healthy because of a wet fall.

“There will still be enough live trees in Wisconsin for anybody who wants one – they’ll be able to find it,” said Hann.

As for the best way to keep your tree lasting all holiday season? Hann says to find a tree stand that holds at least a gallon of water and to make sure the trunk is always submerged.

