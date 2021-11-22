Advertisement

Edgerton doctor sentenced following involvement in $13 million Medicare scheme

Dr. Murali pleaded guilty to writing thousands of fraudulent orders for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) in March of 2021.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A doctor from Edgerton has been sentenced to 54 months in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare, Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Monday.

Dr. Ravi Murali, 39, pleaded guilty to writing thousands of fraudulent orders for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) in March of 2021, following an investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector General and the FBI.

Other participants in the scheme used the fraudulent orders Dr. Murali wrote to bill Medicare $26,000,000. Medicare paid $13,000,000 in total, according to O’Shea.

Chief Judge Peterson emphasized that the severe sentence was needed to discourage other providers who have considered whether to defraud federal programs. According to Judge Peterson, Dr. Murali has a history of dishonesty and was previously penalized for creating a fraudulent diploma to falsely claim he completed a residency.

