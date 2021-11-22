Advertisement

Evers orders flags to half-staff in wake of Waukesha tragedy

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly a half-staff Monday to honor the victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. Gov. Tony Evers issued the proclamation shortly before sunrise, ordering flags lowered until sunset.

Overnight, the City of Waukesha revealed that at least five people have died and over 40 more were injured. It added that many people who were hurt took themselves to the hospital and that officials are still collecting information.

As the situation developed Sunday, Evers released a statement, saying he and Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

A “person of interest” was in custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges

Latest News

Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Chilly temperatures are expected today, but they will turn milder through the middle of the week.
Cold Today, But Milder Through the Middle of the Week
Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips legacy continues through proposed James Madison High School name change
Governor Evers “praying for Waukesha tonight”