Governor Evers “praying for Waukesha tonight”

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement on Facebook and Twitter following what police are calling a “mass casualty event” in Waukesha.

Evers said he and his wife, Kathy Evers, are “praying for Waukesha tonight.”

He also commended first responders and those who acted quickly during the emergency.

This statement comes after reports of a car driving through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha.

