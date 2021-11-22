Advertisement

Grant Co. officials release new details in shooting that left one dead, one injured

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF POTOSI, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are releasing new information Monday in a shooting where a man was found dead and a woman was wounded last week at a Grant County home.

According to a statement, Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to the N. Main Street area, near Co. Road U, in the Village of Potosi after dispatchers received a 911 call and could hear what seemed like an argument coming over the line.

Once they arrived, the deputies began searching for the home, checking several of them, before finding the one from which they determined the call came, the statement continued. They were outside listening for a disturbance when they heard a gunshot and woman’s scream. A second shot rang out moments later.

Authorities stated a 37-year-old woman was at her home when 47-year-old Aaron Osthoff came there. The two knew each other and the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is working to determine to extent of their relationship.

Deputies allege the Dubuque, Iowa man forcibly entered the residence and then the woman made a 911 call.

Osthoff shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself, the sheriff’s office reports.

The Grant County Coroner declared Osthoff was dead at the scene. The woman is currently in stable condition.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this shooting with the Wisconsin Crime Lab.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

