Local leaders to commemorate Small Business Saturday at holiday shopping season kick-off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County leaders are gathering Tuesday at Dane Buy Local’s holiday shopping season kick-off to celebrate Small Business Saturday and Dane Buy Local’s 12th Shop Indie Local campaign.

According to Dane Buy Local, leaders including Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, and Bank of Sun Prairie Senior Vice President Retail John Loeffler will be in attendance to encourage the community to support local, independent businesses.

“Our local businesses play a critical role in the overall health of our economy and help define our community’s culture,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “By participating in Small Business Saturday and Shop Indie Local, Dane County residents can support our small businesses and help our local economy continue to recover from the long term impacts of the pandemic.”

The event is set to take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday in-person at Sal’s Tomato Pies, 121 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, and virtually via Zoom.

According to Dane Buy Local, Small Business Saturday has made the following impact on local businesses:

• U.S. shoppers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reported spending a record-high estimated $19.8 billion in 2020, up from $19.6 billion in 2019.

• 97 percent of shoppers recognize their impact by shopping small, and 85 percent also encouraged friends and family to do so.

• 56 percent of Small Business Saturday shoppers reported shopping online with a small business, up from 43 percent in 2019.

“Small Business Saturday is the perfect time to look for holiday gifts for loved ones or yourself while supporting local businesses,” Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray said. “When you spend your dollars at locally owned retail businesses rather than a chain store, more money returns to the local economy.”

Shop Indie Local runs now through December 31, including Plaid Friday (November 26), Small Business Saturday (November 27), Artist Sunday (November 28), Local Cyber Monday (November 29), and Giving Tuesday (November 30).

