Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade

MILWAUKEE Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Dancing Grannies is mourning the loss of multiple members of its squad who died Sunday after an SUV sped into a Christmas parade in Waukesha.

Early Monday, the organization posted onto its Facebook page that they “are devastated by this terrible tragedy.” The post did not indicate how many of the team were killed, only that it was multiple individuals. Overnight, the City of Waukesha revealed five people have died and dozens more were injured.

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together,” the post continued, adding that more information would be posted to its Facebook page when it becomes available.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devasted by this terrible tradegy with of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha... Posted by Milwaukee Dancing Grannies on Monday, November 22, 2021

The Dancing Grannies is a group of grandmothers who gather every week to practice performing in parades and march in approximately 25 of them per year, according to their website. Its statement pointed out that the Grannies were “doing what they loved , performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness.”

As of Monday morning, authorities had not released the names of any of the people killed in the parade. A Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman Sandra Peterson said.

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and said in a notice on its website that extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s list of entries included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday to honor the victims of the tragedy.

