Police: Watertown teen hasn’t been seen in nearly 2 weeks

Micah Heiden
Micah Heiden(Watertown Police Dept. via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown Police Dept. is asking the public for help locating a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to the police department, Micah Heiden was last seen on Wednesday, November 10, adding that he is likely still in the area or in Beaver Dam.

Heiden is described as a white man with blond hair are blue eyes. He stands 6′ tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

Authorities did not indicate where Heiden was when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.

