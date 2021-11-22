Advertisement

Report: Tests confirm Packers’ Jenkins tore ACL

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (74) is helped off the field after getting...
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (74) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tests confirmed Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This season Jenkins has filled in for David Bakhtiari, who is working his way back from an ACL injury as well, and has exceled at left tackle. Primarily a guard, Jenkins has proven to be the most versatile member of the Packers offensive line in his three seasons with Green Bay with the ability to play every position on the line.

Bakhtiari appears to be getting closer to a return to the field, but missed all three days of practice last week. Head coach Matt LaFleur has assured it’s all part of the process as Bakhtiari comes back from what is usually a nine to 11 month injury.

It would likely be Yosh Nijman filling in at left tackle if Bakhtiari is unable to go this week against the Rams. Nijman made three starts at left tackle earlier this season while Jenkins was out with an ankle injury, but did not see playing time on the line between week five and Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

