Staff: 10 remain in Children’s Hospital ICU after Waukesha parade

18 children in all were taken to the Milwaukee hospital.
A fire truck cleans the road the Monday after the Waukesha parade in which five people died...
A fire truck cleans the road the Monday after the Waukesha parade in which five people died when an SUV went into the crowd.(WMTV/Colton Molesky)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ten children remain in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin the day after an SUV sped into a crowded Christmas parade, killing five people and injuring dozens more.

None of the 18 children who were taken to the Milwaukee hospital have succumbed to their injuries, staff previously confirmed. Six of the children were listed in critical condition when they arrived and a total of eight patients either had surgery or will soon. Three others are in serious condition.

Staff members recounted that the first patient arrived Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The children injured ranged in age from 3 to 16 years old, and there were at least three sets of siblings.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and families,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Gutzeit said. “While we always hope this will never happen in our community... these are the moments we prepare for.”

The hospital is also providing mental health services for the children and their families and staff, with mental health teams and their chaplain visiting with them.

Officials have released few details so far about the individuals who died or were injured in the tragic event. It is unclear how many children beyond the ones taken to Children’s hospital were among the 40-plus injured.

