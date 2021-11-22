UW Health encourages COVID-19 boosters ahead of holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new approval of COVID-19 boosters for all adults, UW Health says there’s an added emphasis in getting one with the holidays being right around the corner.

“If we all act now, it could be the best holiday gift you could give your family and friends – the gift of peace and security for the ones you care about,” said pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Jim Conway.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster increased protective antibodies against COVID-19 back to 95% efficacy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports, which is similar to the protection offered by one’s primary vaccine series. Both Moderna and Pfizer’s boosters have improved immune protection against COVID-19 back to normal levels, clinical data show.

The FDA and CDC had already authorized a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for all recipients of the original single dose and allowed people to get the booster.

Dr. Conway stated that the pandemic is now largely among the unvaccinated, but getting a booster dose is a powerful tool to help protect individuals.

“Combined with the other tools we know work, like hand washing and physical distancing, booster doses can help protect us all and maybe, just maybe, start to bring normalcy to our lives again,” Dr. Conway said.

Dr. Conway also added that getting a booster shot is not a sign that vaccine’s don’t work. It’s actually a normal part of vaccine development.

“We’ve seen that, like any vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccines potency wanes over time,” he said. “Like tetanus or flu, we need to periodically get additional shots to pump up our immunity; it’s completely typical and expected.”

