Vigil planned for those affected by Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin faith leaders will hold a prayer vigil Monday evening for the community to come together following the deaths of five people after a SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

The Association of Waukesha Congregations will host the vigil at 5 p.m. at Cutler Park, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The Brookfield- Elm Grove Interfaith Network and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee will also assist with the event.

The Waukesha Public Library will close at 4 p.m. so the public can park in their lot, police say. The Downtown South Street Parking Ramp will also offer free parking.

If you are experiencing emotional distress, the Waukesha Police Department asks people to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

Officials added that there is a Friends and Family Resource Center set up for those affected by this tragedy from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Carroll University’s Campus Center ballroom.

