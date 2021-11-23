Oshkosh Army veteran selected as Operation Fan Mail honoree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Army veteran and his family were honored at Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game as part of WPS Health Solutions and Green Bay Packers’ Operation Fan Mail program.

Gauge Hunter, originally from California, joined the U.S. Army in 2021. According to WPS, Hunter received orders to the 23rd Engineer Company (Sappers) following his basic training; he was then deployed to Afghanistan. Five months into his deployment, Hunter’s truck was hit with a bomb and he was injured, later medically retired.

Hunter, a lifelong Packer fan, eventually moved to Wisconsin. Him and his wife moved to Oshkosh where they have lived for five years. The Hunter family received four tickets to Sunday’s game against Seattle and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

The Operation Fan Mail program is designed to honor military families and veterans, WPS said. Through the program, the Packers and WPS said they will host a family at each 2021 home game and recognize the honorees on the video boards during pregame activities.

According to WPS, 142 individuals, families or groups have been recognized since the program began in 2007.

Families or friends of eligible families can submit an essay, 500 words or less, on why a family should be saluted this year. Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online at packers.com/lambeau-field/operation-fan-mail.

