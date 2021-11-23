Breezy and Mild Conditions For the Next Couple Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will remain in control across the region for today. It will bring plenty of sunshine to the region today but with southerly wind will bring milder temperatures to the region. Highs yesterday were only in the lower 30s but today highs will reach the middle 40s. Even warmer temperatures are expected for Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday are expected to rise into the lower 50s. A cold front will sweep in from the northwest Wednesday night. This front is the leading edge of much cooler air and it will arrive in full force by Thanksgiving Day. Highs will be about 20 degrees cooler Thursday. No significant precipitation is expected with the passage of the front. Dry conditions will continue through the remainder of the week and into the first part of next week.

Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple days. Much cooler air will be back in the region by Thursday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 44. Wind: South 5-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 35. Wind: Becoming South 15.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. High: 52.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 34.

