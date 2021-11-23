Cold Night Ahead

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a cold start to the week, southerly winds will bring a big warm up. We do have to get through tonight which will feature a few clouds and overnight lows into the middle teens. Mostly sunny skies Tuesday will warm us into the middle 40s. We are back to the lower 50s for the busy travel day Wednesday.

A weak cold front will slide through Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Thursday. This may bring a few sprinkles/flurries, otherwise dry through the holiday. Thanksgiving will be colder with highs around the freezing mark. Calm for Black Friday with highs around the freezing mark again.

Another weak disturbance expected this weekend with a rain or snow shower possible Saturday into Sunday. Highs remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

