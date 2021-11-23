Dane Co. extends mask mandate into 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After initially indicating that the latest round of mask mandates may be ending this weekend, Dane Co. health officials have gone ahead and issued a new emergency order that will require nearly everyone to wear a face covering through the holidays and into next year.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. Director Janel Heinrich explained her agency changed course after the rate of COVID-19 spread changed directions and has nearly doubled. She also noted that the rate among children has reached an all-time - and is even higher in other parts of the state.

“With the holiday travel season upon us, this Order provides more time for those who are newly eligible to get their first and second doses and for more adults to get booster doses,” she continued.

The order requires nearly everyone over 2 years old to wear a face covering or mask when inside an enclosed public space where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit are present. PHMDC points out that the coming order provides a new caveat: People will not be required to wear a mask in an enclosed area if everyone in the space is fully vaccinated.

The same exemptions carry over from the original order, allowing for masks to be removed when eating or drinking, when talking to someone hard of hearing, or during certain types of performances, among other situations. Click here for the order to see the full list.

The order will remain in place until Jan. 3, 2022.

