Advertisement

Families of Parkland shooting victims settle lawsuit against FBI

Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 15, 2018 in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school. The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have settled their lawsuit against the federal government. Sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack. The settlement reached Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 is confidential.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have settled their lawsuit against the federal government.

Sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

The settlement reached Monday is confidential.

The parent of a student killed in the shooting commended the FBI for taking responsibility for its failure.

Andrew Pollack compared that to local school and law enforcement officials. He says they have ducked responsibility.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty last month and now faces a possible death sentence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex

Latest News

Vel Phillips statue approved for Wisconsin Capitol
Podcast | Making Wisconsin: The Legacy of Vel Phillips
For the first time this century, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville will have a new head...
Mike Emendorfer retires as UW-Platteville head football coach
Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
Three people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama
Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips legacy continues through proposed James Madison High School name change