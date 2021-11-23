Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After 13 years, Fond du Lac County’s Jane Doe has been positively identified.

Fond du Lac County Ryan Waldschmidt says the remains found by hunters in 2008 were Amy Marie Yeary from Rockford, Illinois. She was 18 when she died; her body was found about two weeks before her 19th birthday.

Yeary’s body was exhumed from a Fond du Lac County cemetery in 2018 for forensic testing that wasn’t available a decade earlier. Those test results, along with help from a national genealogy expert, narrowed down potential family members. Yeary was then identified by DNA provided by her mother and sister and dental X-rays.

Waldschmidt said the last known contact with Yeary was when she called her mother late in the summer of 2008. She was in Beloit and asked if she could have a ride home. Her mother wasn’t able to arrange a ride.

Waldschmidt said Yeary was a victim of human trafficking. She was often transient and stayed in the Milwaukee, Chicago and Beloit areas in the weeks before her death. Her family never reported her as a missing person. The sheriff said the family asked not to be contacted by the media about the case.

The investigation now focuses on the circumstances of her death.

The sheriff and detectives who were on-hand did not answer any questions after an 8-minute news conference, saying the didn’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office wants to hear from anyone who has information about Yeary in 2008 and the time leading up to the discovery of her body. Anyone with information, no matter how minor it might seem, is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff Office’s tip line at (920) 906-4777 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s toll-free number, 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Jane Doe investigation The Fond du Lac County sheriff says there are new developments in a Jane Doe investigation dating back to 2008 when hunters found a woman's remains. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 A.M. Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

