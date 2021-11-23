Advertisement

Hamilton siblings and Nina Roth qualify for 2022 Winter Olympic Games

U.S. Olympic curling team trials in Omaha, NE
Becca Hamilton, left, embraces her brother, Team Shuster's Matt Hamilton, following his team's...
Becca Hamilton, left, embraces her brother, Team Shuster's Matt Hamilton, following his team's victory over Team Dropkin during the third night of finals at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Team Shuster won the match and will represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Becca Hamilton will also will represent Team USA in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a member of Team Peterson's women's curling team. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three McFarland natives are once again headed to the Winter Olympic Games.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Team Shuster, which includes McFarland’s Matt Hamilton, punched its ticket to the 2022 Winter Games by winning the U.S. Olympic curling team trials.

Team Shuster blanked three of the first five ends and took the lead with a two-point end in the sixth and added stolen points in the seventh and eighth ends to defeat Team Korey Dropkin 5-4 at Baxter Arena.

In the women’s trials, Tabitha Peterson’s team, which includes McFarland’s Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth, defeated Cory Christensen’s team 11-4 in Saturday’s women’s final to sweep the series and clinch a berth in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The win was Team Peterson’s 10th in a row at the trials, with the team only dropping one of its 12 matches at Baxter Arena.

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin on Friday, February 4 and you can watch the games here on WMTV.

