Hamilton siblings and Nina Roth qualify for 2022 Winter Olympic Games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three McFarland natives are once again headed to the Winter Olympic Games.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Team Shuster, which includes McFarland’s Matt Hamilton, punched its ticket to the 2022 Winter Games by winning the U.S. Olympic curling team trials.

Team Shuster blanked three of the first five ends and took the lead with a two-point end in the sixth and added stolen points in the seventh and eighth ends to defeat Team Korey Dropkin 5-4 at Baxter Arena.

Team Shuster ➡️ @TeamUSA



Introducing your 2022 U.S. Men’s OLYMPIC Curling Team: John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, and Coach Sean Beighton 🇺🇸🥌#usacurling | #curlingtrials22 pic.twitter.com/EtIqZEPYyZ — USA Curling (@usacurl) November 22, 2021

In the women’s trials, Tabitha Peterson’s team, which includes McFarland’s Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth, defeated Cory Christensen’s team 11-4 in Saturday’s women’s final to sweep the series and clinch a berth in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The win was Team Peterson’s 10th in a row at the trials, with the team only dropping one of its 12 matches at Baxter Arena.

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin on Friday, February 4 and you can watch the games here on WMTV.

