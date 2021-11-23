“Help” One-word Text-to-911 messages lead Janesville officers to domestic attack, police report

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of Text-to-911 messages to Rock Co. authorities with the simple message “help” led to the arrest of a Chicago woman who allegedly strangled and battered her ex-boyfriend at a Janesville home, the city’s police department reported.

When the messages arrived around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, dispatchers tried replying to the sender to get more information but got no response.

In less than a minute, though, authorities were able to determine that the number associated with the texts had prior contacts in the 100 block of Red Apple Dr. and spotted an alert warning that person who lived there was the victim of previous stalking incidents. In that time, they also were able to pinpoint the location of the text, tracing it to the Red Apple Drive address, and officers were soon on their way.

When officers forced their way into the home they found the suspect, identified as Nicole Dunlap, and the victim engaged in an altercation, police reported. The JPD statement alleges that once police were inside the home, Dunlap lunged at an officer and punched him in the face before another officer was able to detain her. She was then arrested and taken to the Rock Co. jail where she awaits her first court appearance.

According to the police department, investigators later determined Dunlap when into the man’s home while he was at work and confronted him when he returned. Police say during the incident soon turned physical.

In their statement, the police department noted Dunlap, 26, is out on bond for charges stemming from three previous incidents where she either assaulted or threatened the man. In July, she was given a $300 signature bond and told not to have contact with the victim after criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct allegations.

Less than a month later, she was in court again on charges of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, obstructing and officer, and threatening the victim via a computer message. A judge gave her a $1,000 signature bond and she was again instructed not to have contact with the victim.

Just over a month ago, Dunlap was back in court, facing new charges of stalking, battery, theft, criminal trespass to a dwelling, and unlawful use of a phone against a victim. At that time, she was given a $2,000 cash bond - and told to avoid the victim.

For this latest incident, police have booked Dunlap on counts of:

Bail Jumping (Felony)

Bail Jumping (2 Counts Misdemeanor)

Battery to Law Enforcement (Felony)

Intimidate a Victim (Felony)

Battery (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Trespass to Dwelling (Misdemeanor)

Strangulation (Felony)

Resist Officer (Misdemeanor)

