Advertisement

Holiday travel picking back up across the U.S.

Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family...
Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends.(KOCO)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOCO) - Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends, but analysts are saying travel numbers are high.

It’s a time for family and for many it’s simply a time for travel. And this year will be a busy one.

“It’s crazy. You just gotta arrive early,” says holiday traveler Lori Knighton.

This year, airports are seeing traveler numbers similar to those from before the pandemic.

On Friday, TSA screened more than 2.2 million people and on Saturday, more than 2 million people.

“Orlando was very busy. Lots of people lots of traffic but, you know, it’s like pre-pandemic,” Knighton said.

Holiday traveler Rex Allen pointed out the safety and precautions travelers must be prepared for this season.

“We’ve tried to take all the precautions and prepare the way they tell you to. That’s all you can do and hope for the best,” Allen said.

On the road, AAA says more people are traveling this year, but the majority are deciding to stay home.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
(FILE)
Cash, shoes allegedly stolen from man during meet-up to sell footwear in Madison
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Bail set for Waukesha suspect; complaint alleges he sped up in crowd
Parade massacre suspect faces judge.
Parade massacre suspect faces judge
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
8-year-old is 6th person to die in Waukesha parade tragedy