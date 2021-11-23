Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user having issues with the NBC15 app, there is an easy fix!

(WIBW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (KKTV) - If you have an iPhone and use the NBC15 News App, you may have noticed some issues getting your usual updates this past weekend.

Unfortunately, there was a technical glitch impacting some iPhone users. As of Monday morning, the issue has been resolved but some users may still be experiencing issues.

HOW TO GET THE NBC15 NEWS APP WORKING AGAIN:

OPTION 1): Simply update the KKTV News App. The following steps are provided by Apple Support:

How to manually update apps on your iPhone or iPad

  • Open the App Store.
  • Tap your profile icon at the top of the screen.
  • Scroll to see pending updates and release notes. Tap Update next to an app to update only that app, or tap Update All.

OPTION 2): Remove the KKTV App and download it again.

  • Touch and hold the app.
  • Tap Remove App Remove App icon
  • Tap Delete App, then tap Delete to confirm.

Click here to download the KKTV 11 News App from the Apple Store.

