Janesville credit union robbed Tuesday morning

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the man who robbed a local credit union not long after it opened Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect walked into the First Community Credit Union, in the 2700 block of N. Pontiac Drive, shortly before 9:30 a.m. and handed the teller a note that demanded money and indicated the suspect had a weapon.

Police noted that he did not display a weapon during the encounter. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the credit union on foot, heading south.

Police brought in a K-9 unit from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office to help track the suspect, but they could not locate him.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Dept. at 608-755-3100, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or to submit a tip using the P3 tips.

