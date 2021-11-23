Madison police: 2 hurt when man pulls boxcutter during fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after an argument between three men turned physical and one of them reportedly pulled out a box cutter, according to the Madison Police Dept.

In its initial report, MPD states officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to 1100 block of Moorland Rd. after receiving reports of a stabbing and found all three men were still at the scene when they arrived.

The man accused of attacking the other two with a box cutter was taken into custody and transported to the Dane Co. jail where he was booked on counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police did not release the man’s name.

The other two individuals were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

