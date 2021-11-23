Advertisement

Mike Emendorfer retires as UW-Platteville head football coach

Emendorfer’s 112 wins are the most in program history.
For the first time this century, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville will have a new head...
For the first time this century, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville will have a new head football coach, as Mike Emendorfer has retired.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced on Monday that Head Fooball Coach Mike Emendorfer has retired.

Emendorfer became head coach in 1999 and took over a program that was coming off of three straight 1-9 seasons without a single conference win. During his time he compiled an overall record of 112-110 in his 23 years. His 112 wins rank seventh all-time in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

UW-Platteville Athletic Director, Kristina Navarro said that Pioneers’ Associate Head Coach Ryan Munz will be stepping in immediately as the interim head coach. Munz was a four-year quarterback at UW-Platteville and has spent the past 16 seasons as the Pioneers’ offensive coordinator.

Navarro said the university will launch a national search for a new head coach.

