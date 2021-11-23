MPD: 4 juveniles suspected of driving stolen vehicle, crashing into another car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four juveniles are suspected of speeding in a stolen vehicle Sunday morning before it ran a red light and crashed into vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports.

In an incident report, officers state that the four juveniles were seen speeding before allegedly driving through a red light at Highway 51 at Stoughton Road.

The car then collided with a vehicle and took down a traffic standard. All four kids then ran away from the scene, MPD notes.

Officials say the driver in the vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Monona Police Department officers were in the area for a separate investigation and arrested one juvenile girl. Madison officers arrested two additional juvenile boys.

The three juveniles who were arrested received no outward injuries, but Madison Fire Department Paramedics assessed them. The children were taken to local hospitals, then to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

There was no mention of if officers arrested the fourth juvenile.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Madison Traffic and Engineering teams responded to the intersection to start repairs on the traffic light that had fell.

