Opening deer gun weekend less productive than last year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say deer hunters bagged fewer deer on the opening weekend of the gun season than they did a year ago.

The state Department of Natural Resources says hunters shot more than 85,800 deer, about 14,000 fewer than the traditional opener last year. That’s a decrease of 14% overall.

Hunters shot 7% fewer bucks than a year ago.

DNR officials say more hunters are opting for archery, crossbow and earlier seasons. Overall hunters have registered more than 179,000 deer so far this year. The sale of licenses is also down by 1.5% from this time last year.

This is the 170th gun deer season in Wisconsin. The regular season will continue through Nov. 28 and will be followed by the muzzleloader season (Nov. 29-Dec.8) and antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 9-12).

