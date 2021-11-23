Advertisement

Opening deer gun weekend less productive than last year

Buck looking into camera
(WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say deer hunters bagged fewer deer on the opening weekend of the gun season than they did a year ago.

The state Department of Natural Resources says hunters shot more than 85,800 deer, about 14,000 fewer than the traditional opener last year. That’s a decrease of 14% overall.

Hunters shot 7% fewer bucks than a year ago.

DNR officials say more hunters are opting for archery, crossbow and earlier seasons. Overall hunters have registered more than 179,000 deer so far this year. The sale of licenses is also down by 1.5% from this time last year.

This is the 170th gun deer season in Wisconsin. The regular season will continue through Nov. 28 and will be followed by the muzzleloader season (Nov. 29-Dec.8) and antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 9-12).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on...
Pope after Waukesha Christmas parade crash: May good overcome evil
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin hits highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021
Darrell Brooks
Waukesha parade suspect due in court, charges coming
Dane Co. extends mask mandate into 2022