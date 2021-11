Pope after Waukesha Christmas parade crash: May good overcome evil

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is sending his condolences to the victims of the Christmas parade crash in Wisconsin that killed five people and injured 48 others in Waukesha.

Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin sent the telegram of condolences Tuesday on behalf of Francis to the archbishop of Milwaukee.

Francis said those affected by the “tragic incident” know he is spiritually close to them.

The pope also called on “the Lord to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.