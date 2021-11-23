Advertisement

School board votes to support James Madison Memorial High School name change to honor Vel Phillips

Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to adopt the name change of James Madison Memorial High School to Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

The board voted 7-0 to support the change.

The board discussed the name change, with board member Nicki Vander Meulen proposing to put Memorial High School back on the table as a potential name. Ultimately, all voted in favor of honoring Vel Phillips with the change.

The district’s Ad Hoc Citizens’ Renaming Committee voted 10-1 in October to propose the name “Vel Phillips Memorial High School” to the MMSD Board of Education.

Other names up for consideration included Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School, Memorial High School and Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School.

Vel Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the UW–Madison law school, become the Secretary of State of Wisconsin and to become a Wisconsin judge.

Her son, Michael Phillips, described her as “small but mighty” in her work, which included activism for social justice and fair housing.

“She just worked tirelessly for this issue, I can remember marches starting at our front door, and I heard my mom on the bullhorn, somewhere in the middle of them,” said Michael Phillips.

The name will take effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex

Latest News

Vel Phillips statue approved for Wisconsin Capitol
Podcast | Making Wisconsin: The Legacy of Vel Phillips
For the first time this century, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville will have a new head...
Mike Emendorfer retires as UW-Platteville head football coach
Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips legacy continues through proposed James Madison High School name change
Vel Phillips legacy continues through proposed James Madison High School name change
Vel Phillips legacy continues through proposed James Madison High School name change