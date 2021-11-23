School board votes to support James Madison Memorial High School name change to honor Vel Phillips

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to adopt the name change of James Madison Memorial High School to Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

The board voted 7-0 to support the change.

The board discussed the name change, with board member Nicki Vander Meulen proposing to put Memorial High School back on the table as a potential name. Ultimately, all voted in favor of honoring Vel Phillips with the change.

The district’s Ad Hoc Citizens’ Renaming Committee voted 10-1 in October to propose the name “Vel Phillips Memorial High School” to the MMSD Board of Education.

Other names up for consideration included Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School, Memorial High School and Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School.

Vel Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the UW–Madison law school, become the Secretary of State of Wisconsin and to become a Wisconsin judge.

Her son, Michael Phillips, described her as “small but mighty” in her work, which included activism for social justice and fair housing.

“She just worked tirelessly for this issue, I can remember marches starting at our front door, and I heard my mom on the bullhorn, somewhere in the middle of them,” said Michael Phillips.

The name will take effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

