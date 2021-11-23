Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

Marvin Britton was last seen leaving the Milwaukee VA Medical Center with the help of an unknown woman, around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Milwaukee have issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old man missing from the Milwaukee VA Hospital.

Marvin Britton was last seen leaving the Milwaukee VA Medical Center with the help of an unknown woman, around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.

Britton was seen entering a gray Dodge Town and Country Van, then exiting the property. Authorities say they believe he might be in the area of Richards St. and Burleigh St.

Officials describe Britton as a Black man, approximately 300 lbs, 6′2″ with a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a gray zippered sweat jacket, gray sweatpants, and a black Vietnam Veterans hat.

Anyone with information on Britton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Veterans Affairs Police- Milwaukee at 414-384-2000 Ext. 42222.

