UW-Madison student-athletes, coaches distribute Thanksgiving baskets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison student-athletes, coaches and staff partnered with the Goodman Community Center Sunday to distribute Thanksgiving baskets.

According to Wisconsin Athletics, 60 volunteers helped direct traffic, distribute food to cars and package dried goods and perishable items into the baskets.

Over 4,000 baskets were given to the families of Dane County.

