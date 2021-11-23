Advertisement

UW-Madison student-athletes, coaches distribute Thanksgiving baskets

Over 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets were distributed to Dane County families.
UW staff and student-athletes helping to distribute over 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets to families of Dane County(Wisconsin Athletics)
UW staff and student-athletes helping to distribute over 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets to families of Dane County(Wisconsin Athletics)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison student-athletes, coaches and staff partnered with the Goodman Community Center Sunday to distribute Thanksgiving baskets.

According to Wisconsin Athletics, 60 volunteers helped direct traffic, distribute food to cars and package dried goods and perishable items into the baskets.

Over 4,000 baskets were given to the families of Dane County.

