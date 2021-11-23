Advertisement

WATCH: Doorbell video shows police catching up to Waukesha parade suspect

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Newly released doorbell video shows the man accused of crashing his SUV into a crowd of revelers at the Waukesha Christmas parade moments before his arrest.

According to the video obtained by NBC News, the suspect, Darrell Brooks, is seen apparently pleading for help, asking the homeowner to call him an Uber and saying he was homeless.

The Nov. 21 video also shows authorities arriving at the Waukesha home and telling Brooks to put his hands up.

It isn’t clear whether the house, roughly a half-mile from the Waukesha Christmas parade route, is where police placed him under arrest. The Waukesha Police Dept. did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment on the video Monday.

Brooks is accused of killing at least five people and leaving 48 injured when his SUV drove into the crowd at the parade, according to authorities. Police said he had left the scene of a domestic dispute and didn’t appear to know anyone in the parade when he drove into the route.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

Marvin Britton was last seen leaving the Milwaukee VA Medical Center with the help of an...
Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee man
Video from a doorbell camera shows Darrell Brooks shortly before his arrest.
Doorbell video shows Waukesha parade suspect before arrest
Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple days. Much cooler air will be back in the...
Breezy and Mild Conditions For the Next Couple Days
Vel Phillips
School board votes to change James Madison Memorial High School name to honor Vel Phillips