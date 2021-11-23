Waukesha Parks and Recreation Department holds items left behind Sunday night for pick up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waukesha Parks and Recreation Department is housing dozens of folding chairs, blankets, jackets and other items for people to pick up. It was all gathered Monday from Main Street, in downtown Waukesha, the scene of the Christmas parade thrown into chaos Sunday night.

At the Waukesha Parks and Recreation Department building, items have been gathered from the aftermath of the Christmas parade Sunday night. People can come and collect items left behind in the chaos that unfolded on Main St. pic.twitter.com/uhB1r12jth — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) November 23, 2021

For some, like Chrissy Peters, the trip to get jackets and chairs abandoned as an SUV driven by 39-year-old Darrell Brooks sped through the parade route is a painful one.

“My husband and my daughters were sitting in a line with my in-laws probably three feet from the car,” said Peters. “It’s hard for me to even think about; I feel like I can’t unsee what I saw.”

For others, like Ethel Marshall, all she can do is search for lost possessions.

Her grandson, Tyler, is at Aurora Medical Center Summit, recovering from his second surgery since Sunday night. Marshall watched on the parade live stream as the SUV barreled into the band her grandson plays in.

“He was one of the second or third ones hit when the car went through,” said Marshall.

As Tyler recovers, all she can do is continue to search for his smartwatch.

“I’m trying to find his watch; he came out of surgery and asked the first thing he wanted is his silver cross necklace and his watch and his mom said, ‘I don’t have your watch, sweetie,’” said Marshall. “Just keep praying I find his watch because he’ll be heartbroken if I can’t.”

The department will hold items for pick up from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday before closing for the holiday weekend.

People can collect their possession from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Today and tomorrow before the building is closed for the weekend. It will open again Monday for people to come and collect their belongings. pic.twitter.com/E0GwqhOVx7 — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) November 23, 2021

The department now anticipates everything will be gone before next week and plans to donate the remaining items. The department will announce the donation beforehand.

