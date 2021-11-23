Wisconsin Athletics to celebrate CR Future project groundbreaking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletics officials will celebrate the beginning of construction on the CR Future project this week with an official groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday inside of Camp Randall Stadium.

Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh, JP Cullen Co-President Jeannie Cullen-Schultz and UW Senior Associate AD for Capital Projects and Operations Jason King will all give remarks during the ceremony.

The CR project will renovate the south end zone of Camp Randall to add premium seating and hospitality clubs to the venue.

The renovation will allow for expanded food and beverage service, dedicated restrooms and climate-controlled amenities.

The new sections and seating plan to open for the fall 2022 football season.

