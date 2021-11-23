Advertisement

Wisconsin beats Texas A&M 69-58 to open Maui Invitational

The Badgers will play Houston on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Texas A&M guard Aaron Cash (0) and guard Andre Gordon (20) pressure Wisconsin guard Brad...
Texas A&M guard Aaron Cash (0) and guard Andre Gordon (20) pressure Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 21 points, Brad Davison added 19 and Wisconsin opened the Maui Invitational with a 69-58 victory over Texas A&M.

Wisconsin started slow and limped to the finish, but used two big runs in between to earn a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals against Oregon or Chaminade. Texas A&M got off to a strong start and shut the Badgers down late, but fell into too big of a hole to mount a comeback. Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 15 points.

