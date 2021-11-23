Advertisement

Wisconsin hits highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marks the most COVID-19 cases in a single day so far this year, according to new data from the Department of Health Services.

DHS confirmed 4,264 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the seven-day rolling average up even higher to 3,148.

There’s only been one other day so far this year that the daily number of cases has exceeded 4,000, which was on Nov. 15.

Of the top 10 days with the highest number of cases this year, six of them fell in November.

Of note, the current number of cases is still a little over half that of the peak of COVID-19 cases ever in Wisconsin. On Nov. 12, 2020, DHS reported 7,867 cases and the seven-day rolling average was higher than 6,400.

Date (2021)Cases
Nov. 224,264
Nov. 154,136
Jan. 63,760
Nov. 193,727
Nov. 103,721
Nov. 173,711
Sept. 173,628
Nov. 163,625
Sept. 203,609
Oct. 43,540

Since the start of the pandemic, 856,056 cases have ever been reported.

The new highest day of cases in Wisconsin comes on the same day Dane County health officials chose to extend the county’s mask mandate into the new year.

Health officials added 39 new deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday. There have been 8,900 Wisconsinites who have died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 booster use soars

The number of COVID-19 booster shots in Wisconsin has fewer than 75,000 doses to go until it reaches one million, new DHS data indicate.

There have been 915,428 booster doses administered so far. The health agency added COVID-19 boosters to its dashboard on Friday, noting at that time that more than 841,000 shots had been given out.

Around 58.7% of residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot and 55.9% of people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

So far this week, 3,988 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

